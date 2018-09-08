PULLING TOGETHER:Today's our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
Filed Under:Pedestrian HIt, Plymouth Police Department, Wayzata High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A juvenile male was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon near Wayzata High School, according to police.

The Plymouth Police Department responded to the incident at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peony Lane and Schmidt Lake Road. A male driver hit a juvenile male at the intersection, and the boy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with a head injury.

Authorities say the boy the male’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The male driver is also cooperating with authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called into assist with the accident reconstruction. What led up to the incident is under investigation.

