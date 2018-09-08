MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After months of preparation, the big tug-of-war between team Minneapolis and team St. Paul took place Saturday across the Mississippi River.

The event pitted 20 teams against each other to benefit Fraser, Minnesota’s leader in providing services to people with autism.

Before the teams could pull to raise money for Fraser, they had to make sure the playing field was fair with a weigh in.

The morning news team came in a little light. A good Samaritan, Dave, volunteered to join the team, and then it was time to pull.

“The visibility that we get not only for Fraser but for autism awareness is just huge,” said Mary Arneson, Fraser marketing manager.

Who better to kick off the event than the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul?

Mayor Jacob Frey started Minneapolis off with a win.

The competition went on with rivalries between the Minnesota Wild and the Marines – followed by Army versus Navy. And of course our morning news team versus the night.

In the end, it was team St. Paul that came away as the winner — evening the score after team Minneapolis took the crown last year.