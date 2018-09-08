PULLING TOGETHER:Thank you for making our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi a huge success! You can still help!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    View All Programs
By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under:Charity, Fraser, Hashtug, Kate Raddatz, Pulling Together, Tug of War

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After months of preparation, the big tug-of-war between team Minneapolis and team St. Paul took place Saturday across the Mississippi River.

The event pitted 20 teams against each other to benefit Fraser, Minnesota’s leader in providing services to people with autism.

Before the teams could pull to raise money for Fraser, they had to make sure the playing field was fair with a weigh in.

The morning news team came in a little light. A good Samaritan, Dave, volunteered to join the team, and then it was time to pull.

“The visibility that we get not only for Fraser but for autism awareness is just huge,” said Mary Arneson, Fraser marketing manager.

Who better to kick off the event than the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul?

Mayor Jacob Frey started Minneapolis off with a win.

The competition went on with rivalries between the Minnesota Wild and the Marines – followed by Army versus Navy. And of course our morning news team versus the night.

In the end, it was team St. Paul that came away as the winner — evening the score after team Minneapolis took the crown last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.