CARVER, Minn. (WCCO) – A Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state and his campaign manager were injured Sunday after being thrown from a parade float.

Police say they received a report of two men injured just before 3 p.m. Candidate John Howe and his campaign manager, Tim Droogsma, took to Twitter following the incident at Steamboat Days parade in Carver, posting photos and comments about the float crash.

Police say both men were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office did not name the two men.

Howe said in a tweet that he received road rash and 14 staples in the back of his head due to injuries from the crash. Droogsma tweeted that he had been run over by a trailer following the incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.

