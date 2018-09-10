Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below are the answers Collin Peterson provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Collin Peterson, DFL candidate for the 7th District:

Should voting rights be restored to convicted felons?

I think it depends on the type of crime that was committed, but I support the idea of restoring rights to those who have been rehabilitated.

Do you support legalization of the recreational use of marijuana?

I would like to see how other states work through the challenges of legalized marijuana before considering whether it works on a national level.

Do you believe that there should be a cap on how much money a candidate can spend on campaigning? If so, how much?

I have always been a proponent of public financing of campaigns which would level the playing field and hopefully reduce the amount of time candidates spend raising money. However, without limits to what outside groups can spend on influencing elections, there really is no campaign finance reform.

Should people convicted of non-violent drug offenses be released from prison and their records expunged?

I believe that everyone should be treated fairly within the criminal justice system and that judges should make that determination.

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

I think that judges should make that determination.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

I have supported legislation and funding to build infrastructure along the border that makes sense. There already is a wall along much of the border, but when you visit those areas and talk to border patrol agents, they believe that there are other ways to combat illegal border crossings. It’s not just as simple as building a wall.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

Inaction on immigration policy has led to system that is unacceptable legally and morally. Changes to our immigration system need to be focused on solving problems, and should not target those who were brought to the U.S. as children, raised as Americans and who are studying and working legally in our country.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

It doesn’t appear that North Korea is taking those steps to denuclearize.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

I believe our climate is changing. I don’t think it hurts to be part of the Paris Climate accords, even if the Administration doesn’t support all of the goals. I think if we’re not at the table then it could be a problem.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?



I believe this trade war is going to damage the markets that our agriculture producers have been building for decades. It will be very difficult to regain those markets if and when we do resolve these trade issues.

