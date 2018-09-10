MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting in north Minneapolis that left two people dead.

The teen, who has not been charged, was arrested Sunday night by Minneapolis Park Police.

It’s believed he was involved in a shooting outside the Emerson Street Market Sunday morning.

That shooting was one of several across the metro.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with members of the community about efforts to bring the violence to an end.

“I fear for my daughter every day. She’s 15,” Jackie Scott said.

Scott is one of many parents who are concerned for the safety of their children after a surge of gun violence claimed the lives of several young people over the weekend.

Friday evening, 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi from Burnsville was found shot to death in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood.

Family and friends also packed a vigil for the 42-year-old Steven Fields of Richfield. He was shot outside Cliff and Norms, a north Minneapolis bar, late Friday night.

Minneapolis police say violent crime overall in the city is down 21 percent from this year to last, but on the city’s north side, violent crime is actually down even more at 33 percent.

No arrests have been made in the shooting deaths of Adbulahi of Fields, but police did arrest a 19-year-old in connection to the Emerson Street Market shooting that left two dead.

According to court records, he was placed on probation three weeks ago for a felony.

He was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and three years probation.

“You can’t live in this community without having hope in each other and change in what’s possible,” Sondra Samuels, executive director of the Northside Achievement Zone, said.

Samuels says now is the time for everyone to get involved to stop the surge of violence.

“The availability of guns and drugs; it just, it proliferates,” Samuels said. “These are all the conditions that make for an unsafe community that we, the adults, can do something about,” Samuels said.