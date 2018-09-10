MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation into employees of Hennepin County Child Support Services is underway. According to sources, the allegations involve falsifying time card records.

At least half of the employees under investigation have left their jobs.

The allegations involve 24 employees in the “Hennepin County Child Support Services Division” and include accusations of falsifying time cards for days and hours where no work was done. Some of the employees worked from home.

“Twelve employees elected to leave county employment before a final resolution of the complaint,” a Hennepin County spokesperson said. “With respect to the other 12 employees, the matters are still pending.”

A number of Hennepin County commissioners declined to comment.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, the GOP nominee for governor, did comment on the matter.

“The story is very disturbing, but I’m happy that we’re seeing at least some level of accountability for employees who are cheating the taxpayers,” Johnson said. “We need more of that in the county and at the state level.”

External Child Support Services serves 65,000 children in Hennepin County, and the average salary for workers is $34,000 to $61,000 per year.

Because the matters are still pending, the county is citing the Data Practices Act, saying they cannot comment further.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office says no information has been forwarded to them for possible criminal review.