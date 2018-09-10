LAKEFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A daycare in Lakefield, Minnesota had its license revoked Friday after it was determined a child had been sexually assaulted by an adult in June.

The order of revocation states a child who was at the daycare was molested June 4 or 5 by someone who had access to the child while in the care of the facility. A temporary revocation was issued June 11 and was not appealed, so the suspension remains in effect.

The owners of the daycare, Melissa Conness and Amy Conness, closed the daycare June 8.