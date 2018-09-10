  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Driver's License, Real ID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Driver’s license agent offices will be closed Sept. 28 and 29 to begin the transition to a new system that will allow for the distribution of REAL ID-compliant cards.

Some offices may remain open to accommodate for motor vehicle services only, in which anyone who wishes to utilize those services on those days should call ahead.

Minnesotans can start applying for the new identification cards beginning Oct. 1, but will have two years to obtain one before standard IDs are no longer compliant with federal regulations.

REAL IDs will be required for federal purposes, including boarding domestic flights, beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.