MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Driver’s license agent offices will be closed Sept. 28 and 29 to begin the transition to a new system that will allow for the distribution of REAL ID-compliant cards.

Some offices may remain open to accommodate for motor vehicle services only, in which anyone who wishes to utilize those services on those days should call ahead.

Minnesotans can start applying for the new identification cards beginning Oct. 1, but will have two years to obtain one before standard IDs are no longer compliant with federal regulations.

REAL IDs will be required for federal purposes, including boarding domestic flights, beginning Oct. 1, 2020.