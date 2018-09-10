  • WCCO 4On Air

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say they’re looking for a driver who led them on a chase and crashed into a culvert before fleeing early Monday morning.

The driver took off into a field around 1 a.m. after a Polk County Deputy tried to approach the vehicle. The suspect continued through the field with the lights off, causing the deputy to lose track of the vehicle. When the vehicle was found, it appeared the driver had crashed into a culvert and fled on foot.

A K9 unit was brought in to assist, but police have not been able to locate the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

