Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng, Minnesota Timberwolves, Taj Gibson, Tom Thibodeau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau is bringing yet another one of his former players to Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves announced Monday they’ve signed Luol Deng.

According to multiple reports, the deal will be reportedly worth about $2.4 million.

Deng will be reuniting with three of his former teammates during his days with the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose. Deng spent the last two seasons with the L.A. Lakers, but was a solid contributor over two seasons with the Miami Heat in 201-15 and 2015-16. He averaged 14 points per game in 2014-15, and 12.3 points per game in 2015-16.

Deng played under Thibodeau for more than three seasons, where he averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, and he was an All-Star in 2012 and 2013.

