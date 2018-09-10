EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings did what we all expected them to do on Sunday, beat the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener.

It was far from perfect, but it was a solid start.

Now, it’s Packers week. A massive game already in Week 2 that got even more massive Sunday night after Aaron Rodgers’ heroics. WCCO’s David McCoy tells us what it’ll take for the Vikings to start 2-0.

As first games go, Kirk Cousins’ debut in purple went pretty well.

“The one to (Kyle) Rudolph was a tight window, the one to (Stefon) Diggs, the one to (David) Morgan. He’s been doing it in practice too. He throws into tight places. When he needs to hum it, he can hum it,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

But as well as that game went, there were still plenty of things that didn’t. And I don’t think even Mike Zimmer would disagree that they’re going to have to play a lot better to beat the Packers.

I mean, did you see what Aaron Rodgers did Sunday night?

“I did just finish watching it. It’s remarkable. The guy is unbelievable. There aren’t enough superlatives to say about this guy. He’s just amazing, receivers did a great job as well. I thought their offensive line blocked really well at the end. We’re going to have our hands full,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings win over the 49ers was not without flaws. Their offensive line was not great, and they struggled to run the ball, which Zimmer said was largely due to the offensive line not adjusting to the Niners’ defensive schemes.

Their defense was terrific, but did give up some big plays. Rodgers will certainly put all that to the test, especially with the Vikings secondary banged up and the backups inexperienced.

“The game’s never over when he’s at quarterback. And obviously they pay him a lot of money, and that’s why,” Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said.