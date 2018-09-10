MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in downtown Minneapolis? From a coffee and wine spot to a food truck, read on for a rundown of the newest places to debut in the heart of Minneapolis.

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 S. Marquette Ave.

Photo: Anatoly K./Yelp

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar comes from the team behind Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen.

Custom caffeinated coffee creations are on offer, as are a variety of teas and healthy snacks such as granola and smoothie bowls. Look for the Fox in the Woods with maple spice, bitters and sea salt to give you a jolt. Wine, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and pizzas are also on offer.

It’s still early days for Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar, which has just one review on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Thomas J., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, “Just ate at Gray Fox yesterday with my colleagues. I had one of their pizzas, a kombucha and a coffee. Everything was very high quality in terms of taste, presentation, service and location.”

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Electric Noodle

705 S. Marquette Ave.

Photo: bryan j./Yelp

Electric Noodle is an Asian fusion food truck that is serving up brothless ramen (mazemen), sandwiches and a variety of sides.

On the menu, offerings include pork belly, chicken, cheeseburger and crispy tofu mazemen; and crispy chicken, tofu and pork belly sandwiches on a Chinese steamed bun. Round out your meal with french fries or pork belly mac and cheese. Here’s the menu.

You can learn more about the truck’s current whereabouts by checking its Facebook page.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Electric Noodle has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Ryan F., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, “The best pork belly ramen I’ve ever had! Authentic Chinese food with a twist of Midwest fusion. We were lucky enough to catch these guys at Tattersall Distillery on the weekend.”

Yelper R. L. wrote, “Delicious. We tried the cheeseburger mazemen, the pork belly mazeman and the pork belly mac and cheese. All delicious. My favorite was the cheeseburger mazemen! Also, great and friendly service.”

Electric Noodle is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Hot Indian

121 S. Eighth St.

Photo: kaylalalala s./Yelp

Fast-casual lunch spot Hot Indian has opened a new eatery downtown. It’s the restaurant group’s fourth brick-and-mortar location, in addition to its food truck.

It features customizable meals where diners choose a base (burrito, three tacos, rice or salad) and then select fillings, chutney and slaw. Fillings include chicken tikka masala, lamb, pork vindaloo and vegan channa. Chutney is ranked from mild to wild and includes tomato garlic, mango and Hi Heat. Here’s the menu.

Hot Indian currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp.

Rick H., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, “Great food! I had the chicken tikka masala with brown rice and pickled aioli. It was awesome. The service was very efficient and fast.”

Hot Indian is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)