MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A goat is literally on the lam in Inver Grove Heights, prompting an “investigoation” Monday.

According to Inver Grove Heights police, the goat has been wandering around the city. A couple pictures posted show the goat peering into a home and walking around what appears to be a construction area.

“We’ve been talking with folks about where we’ll secure him once captured. We need to get this billy goat gruff off of Inver Grove Heights bluffs,” police said.

Anyone who knows the owners or sees the goat is asked to call 911.

Chief Paul Schnell says despite the “shameless” use of puns, police are serious in finding the owners and getting the goat back to its home.

