MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is behind bars in connection with a weekend shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

That shooting took place Sunday morning near 26th and Emerson Avenues North, and was one of several deadly shootings across the metro. Five people were killed over a span of three days. Four people were killed in Minneapolis, and one in St. Paul.

Several others were shot but survived.

The person who was arrested is thought to be responsible for the shooting at the Emerson Food Market that claimed two lives.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for another shooting that took place outside Cliff and Norm’s, a north-side bar, late Friday night. That victim has been identified as 42-year-old Steven Fields of Richfield.

Fields was shot and killed hours after another man, 32 year-old Liban Abdulahi of Burnsville, was found shot to death behind the Hard Times Cafe in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Police are still looking for the person responsible in that shooting as well.

The adult male victim from Friday’s homicide has been identified as Wilbert McCalister, 19, of St. Paul.

The surge in violence has many concerned, with police looking for ways to stop the bloodshed.

“The time is up, Reg. We can’t go on. We need systemic, persistent long-term solutions to a problem that has been caused by systemic, long-term persistent causes,” Sondra Samuels, president of Northside Achievement Zone, said. “We can do it, we just have to. The lives and livelihoods of our kids and young men are at stake.”

Minneapolis Police say, although we have had a surge in shootings, violent crime is down 21 percent in the city. Police believe new approaches to policing, such as getting out of their squad cars and connecting with people in the community, have helped in the reduction of crime. But they stress they can’t do it alone, and are always looking for help from the community to stop the violence.