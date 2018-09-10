  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Wisconsin
(credit: Barron County Sheriff's Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened in Barron County on County Road A near Massie Road, east of Dallas, Wisconsin.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle was driving west on County Road A when his vehicle went into the shoulder. He then overcorrected, crossed the road and struck trees.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Phillip Kurtz, was ejected.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.