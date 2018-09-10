MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened in Barron County on County Road A near Massie Road, east of Dallas, Wisconsin.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle was driving west on County Road A when his vehicle went into the shoulder. He then overcorrected, crossed the road and struck trees.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Phillip Kurtz, was ejected.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.