MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials say two dead bats that were dropped off at a veterinary clinic Thursday tested positive for rabies.

The bats were brought to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Clinic in St. Paul for testing by an unidentified woman. The Minnesota Department of Health is now urging the woman or anyone else who may have been exposed to the rabid bats to call them for a health assessment. Rabies prevention shots may be required.

“If someone has been bitten or exposed to a bat, it is very important to test the bat for rabies,” state public health veterinarian Dr. Joni Scheftel said. “If this is not possible, then rabies prevention shots should be given as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit the MDH’s website.