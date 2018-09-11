  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
(credit: DNR)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials say two dead bats that were dropped off at a veterinary clinic Thursday tested positive for rabies.

The bats were brought to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Clinic in St. Paul for testing by an unidentified woman. The Minnesota Department of Health is now urging the woman or anyone else who may have been exposed to the rabid bats to call them for a health assessment. Rabies prevention shots may be required.

“If someone has been bitten or exposed to a bat, it is very important to test the bat for rabies,” state public health veterinarian Dr. Joni Scheftel said. “If this is not possible, then rabies prevention shots should be given as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit the MDH’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.