Bowlus Post Office, Operations Resume

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A post office in Bowlus, Minnesota has resumed operations after suspending services earlier in September due to safety and health concerns.

On Sunday, September 2, the United States Postal Service said the post office would close until officials completed necessary repairs.

Customers had the option to use the Royalton Post Office for street delivery, P.O. Box delivery and retail services. The Bowlus collection box was also open for those dropping outgoing mail.

Regular services resumed on Tuesday.

