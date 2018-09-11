MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Video of a crash on a Minnesota highway last week shows a dump truck slamming into a line of stopped cars.

Pat Nelson posted the dashcam video to Facebook last week, and it’s already been viewed more than 300,000 times.

The video shows the Thursday morning crash on Highway 13, near the Burnsville-Savage border at the intersection of Washburn Avenue.

In the video, a dump truck fails to brake in time and plows into the back of a stopped SUV, pushing it into another SUV.

The two smashed vehicles then become sandwiched behind a semi.

The Prior Lake American reports that there were no serious injuries.

WCCO-TV reached out to the State Patrol for more information.