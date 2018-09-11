MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man is accused of murder in the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Sunday at a north Minneapolis convenience store.

Demerio Davis was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Samuel Abron-Yeager. Davis was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to charges filed in the case, two young men walked into the Emerson Food Market at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Davis and 18-year-old Jamarius Shief of Minneapolis entered the store a short time later. The two groups had a discussion, and Davis and Shief left the store.

Documents state they returned to the store, and Shief started punching one of the men inside. Davis held the door open with one hand and shot at Abron-Yeager, who pulled out his gun, chased after Davis and fired several shots outside the store before falling to the ground from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Abron-Yeager is suspected of having fatally shot Shief. Davis was arrested about two blocks from the store, and was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2013 case for aggravated robbery.