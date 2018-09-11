MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Just a short walk in the woods will tell you that it’s already started.

“I like the temperature, it’s just nice to take walks; the reds and oranges. I think it’s the exact opposite of what Minnesota usually is,” director of Explore Minnesota John Edman said.

For months, Minnesota has been green. But less green in the trees means more green for Minnesota’s tourism industry.

“Tourism is a big thing in the state of Minnesota,” Edman said. “It’s a $15 billion industry. That’s a lot of money.”

And according to Edman, 25 percent of that money is made in the fall. That’s a big chunk of change for a season that’s on the clock.

Explore Minnesota and and the Department of Natural Resources announced a new partnership Tuesday.

In this seemingly shortest of seasons, a new relationship has been forged with a common goal: helping locals and visitors alike find their own piece of autumn magic.

“It’s not just about the colors,” Edman said. “Hiking, biking, fishing, golf–it’s a great time to get out and enjoy those things.”

Whatever your passion, take advantage of it now because we all know what comes next.

“I think people think Minnesota is so boring,” Edman said. “I think fall is one of the best times to visit. There’s a lot of fun lakes to walk around [and] state parks. People have to realize that fall is fleeting; it won’t last. We want people to get out and explore Minnesota.”