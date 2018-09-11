Each NFL division is filled with rivalries. Whereas most teams square off every two or three seasons, when the schedule pits their divisions against each other, teams in the same division play each other twice a season, every season. That makes for familiar opponents and competitive, emotional games.

But an intra-division win doesn’t necessarily signal the strength of a division as a whole. The Browns just tied the Le’Veon Bell-less Steelers, in what must feel like a win in Cleveland, but does that signal an AFC North on the rise? Not really. The Ravens, however, just trounced the Bills, in an inter-division matchup of teams that both finished 9-7 in 2017. That certainly seems like evidence for strong a AFC North.

But one game is hardly enough to gauge the strength of a division.

So how do we determine the best division in the NFL? Do we look to the quarterbacks and their body of work coming into the season. What about the coaches and their playoff history? Maybe we try to predict what the 2017 season means for 2018.

Local CBS sports anchors Don Bell in Philadelphia, Steve Burton in Boston, Bill Jones in Dallas, and Michael Spencer in Denver lay out their picks for the NFL’s best division in 2018.

