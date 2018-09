MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First Avenue is expanding its reach in downtown Minneapolis.

The iconic music venue is buying the Fine Line Music Cafe, located just a few blocks away on First Avenue in the Warehouse District.

The club is in the main level of the historic Consortium building, which was built in 1907.

The music cafe has hosted many influential acts over its 30-year history, including The Pixies, Buddy Guy and Lady Gaga.