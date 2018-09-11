MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims of a fatal crash involving a southern Minnesota teacher and her two children.

Emerson Harberts, 8, died in the Friday crash on Highway 14. The child was heading to school with her mother and brother when their car was rear-ended by a truck.

The girl’s mother, 43-year-old Rachel Harberts, of Dodge Center, and brother, 12-year-old Jaxon Harberts, suffered severe injuries.

The survivors both underwent emergency brain surgery and are recovering at St. Mary’s Hospital, according to a CaringBridge page.

Rachel Harberts is a teacher at Blooming Prairie Schools. Both her children attended classes in the district.

According to the GoFundMe page, the online fund was set up to help the family deal with up-coming expenses.

The crash remains under investigation.