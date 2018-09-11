  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Hamilton, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Orpheum Theatre

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tuesday night’s Hamilton show at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis had to be delayed by about 40 minutes due to a technical issue.

Tuesday’s show was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m., but theatre-goers were lined up outside and not being let in. Officials with the Hennepin Theatre Trust were telling theatre-goers on Twitter that the show was delayed due to a technical issue.

hamilton delay 2 ‘Hamilton’ Show Delayed 40 Minutes Due To Technical Issue

(credit: Genevieve Plumadore/Twitter)

Theatre-goers that weren’t stuck outside were forced to wait inside, packed in hallways until the issues were resolved.

The show started at about 8:10 p.m., 40 minutes later than its scheduled start time.

Hennepin Theatre Trust officials later told WCCO-TV that there was a technical issue with the soundboard, which has been fixed.

Some theatre-goers mentioned online that they saw a K-9 officer at the Orpheum. Officials said in a statement, “‘Hamilton’ takes security seriously and they travel with a K-9 to every tour market.”

