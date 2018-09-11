MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Madison Lake is responding after a video surfaced of the city’s police chief allegedly making a racially charged statement while off-duty and on vacation.

According to KEYC-TV in Mankato, an anonymous tipster called the city Monday about what he claimed was a racist video posted on Chief Dan Bunde’s personal Facebook page.

The video shows Bunde on vacation at Yellowstone National Park. In the video, he says he’s sitting at Yellowstone National Park, is a “proud veteran” and mentions the languages he’s hearing.

“All I hear is blah-blah-blah-blah,” Bunde said. “Wake up, America.”

The video was deleted from Facebook that afternoon.

Madison Lake City Administrator Curt Kephart, who said he hasn’t seen the video, told KEYC that, “I really have a hard time seeing that from Dan Bunde, I don’t see the connection.” He also says to be cautious before calling someone racist.

“I would look for a pattern of this in that man, and I haven’t seen this,” Kephart said.

Kephart says the police department has Bunde’s full support and that since the anonymous tipster hasn’t identified themselves that it’s not a city issue as far as they are concerned and the matter will not be pursued.

KEYC-TV is a CBS affiliate in Mankato.