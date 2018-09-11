MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wells Fargo is celebrating its five year anniversary as a Yellow Ribbon Company, an honor given to organizations that work with the community to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees.

The company marked the milestone with a breakfast in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday. Members of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans took part in the event.



Wells Fargo first received the Yellow Ribbon Company proclamation from the Governor of Minnesota back in September of 2013.