MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that the organization is rolling out new security measures at the Excel Energy Center starting next week.

The Wild, following in the lead of the National Football League, says fans will now only be allowed to bring a small clutch, approximately the size of a hand, into the arena this season. Any bag that’s bigger than a clutch will need to be in a clear material and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches.

The changes will go into effect on September 20th when the Wild host the Stars in a preseason game.

