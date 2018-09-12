Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Industrial Township

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury when his squad car was struck by a suspected drunken driver in St. Louis County.

The motorist also was not seriously injured. Sheriff’s officials say the sergeant was patrolling in Industrial Township on Highway 8 near Highway 33 shortly before midnight Tuesday when a vehicle approached him driving on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities say that despite maneuvers to avoid a crash and activation of the deputy’s emergency lights, the two vehicles collided head-on. Officials say the 25-year-old Saginaw man was highly intoxicated and was booked into the county jail.

