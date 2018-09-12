MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorcyclist was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semi-truck in Eagan.

The Eagan Police Department responded to the crash at about 3:45 p.m. near Yankee Doodle Road and Elrene Road. Officers at the scene learned both the motorcycle and the truck were heading east on Yankee Doodle Road approaching Elrene Road.

The semi-truck was trying to make U-turn near Elrene Road when it hit the motorcycle, which the driver side door. Witnesses at the scene say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Authorities say the man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was seriously hurt. He was taken to Regions Hospital, but his condition is not known.

At this point, neither driver is facing charges in the crash, which remains under investigation.