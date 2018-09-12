Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Eagan say more than $1,000 in suspected stolen soccer uniforms was discovered after a man was stopped for a possible restraining order violation.
The Eagan Police Department says the incident happened on Tuesday. During the stop, officers located soccer clothing that they suspect was stolen. The clothing included 40 brand new soccer uniforms.
Eagan police say they hope to return the uniforms to their rightful owners as soon as possible. Anyone with information on who they belong to should call Eagan police at (651) 675-5799.
The incident remains under investigation.