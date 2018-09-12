MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Eagan say more than $1,000 in suspected stolen soccer uniforms was discovered after a man was stopped for a possible restraining order violation.

The Eagan Police Department says the incident happened on Tuesday. During the stop, officers located soccer clothing that they suspect was stolen. The clothing included 40 brand new soccer uniforms.

Yesterday a man was stopped for a possible restraining order violation. Officers found over $1,000 of clothing suspected of being stolen, including 40 brand new youth soccer uniforms. We hope to return them to the kids! If you know who these belong to, please give us a call. pic.twitter.com/AviH1TmEhl — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) September 12, 2018

Eagan police say they hope to return the uniforms to their rightful owners as soon as possible. Anyone with information on who they belong to should call Eagan police at (651) 675-5799.

The incident remains under investigation.