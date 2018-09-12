  • WCCO 4On Air

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will work with the rehab group in practice on Wednesday.

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy says Rodgers will be given the whole week to get ready for the Packers’ game on Sunday against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the fourth quarter in last week’s come-from-behind 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears after returning in the second half from a knee injury. He reached for the back of his left leg after a Bears lineman landed on him during a sack.

Rodgers said after the game he would undergo more tests, though he planned to play against Minnesota.

