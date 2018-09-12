Filed Under:Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings, NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith’s explosive plays against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday did not go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, the team announced Smith, also known as “The Hit Man”, has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

In the game, Smith had one sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the Vikings victory.

Smith’s 10 career sacks now make him the all-time leader in career sacks by a defensive back.

It’s the second such award of Smith’s career.

