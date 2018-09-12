MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Minnesota State University, Mankato student is “fighting for his life” after falling from a balcony.

According to his GoFundMe page, Anthony Thielk was celebrating his 23rd birthday on September 8 when he fell 25 feet. He suffered life-threatening injuries to his brain.

“It’s still too early to determine the full extent of his brain injury, but the road to full recovery may take months,” the website said. “The biggest concern at this time is the swelling and bleeding of the brain along with skull fractures.”

Thielk is a senior communications major at MSU.