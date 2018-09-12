ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — School started just last week for students at the University of Minnesota, and now some are dealing with a sudden loss.

It all happened at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house near the St. Paul campus.

Police were called to the house around 5 a.m. Wednesday on reports of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old U of M student dead inside.

They brought several people in for questioning and all are cooperating with police.

Authorities believe alcohol could be a factor in the man’s death, but they won’t know for sure until an autopsy is complete.

They do not believe hazing or foul play are involved in this case.

This fraternity has been at the University of Minnesota since 1917. Right now, they have about 50 members.

The U’s Interim Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Maggie Towle issued this statement: