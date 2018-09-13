MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were seriously hurt after a truck rear-ended a car in northwestern Wisconsin on Thursday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 7:20 a.m. on Highway 8, east of Almena.

An investigation shows a 77-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus was stopped on Highway 8, waiting to turn into her driveway when she was rear-ended by a 30-year-old man driving a truck. A 53-year-old passenger in the Taurus was extracted from the car and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The 77-year-old woman was also extracted and taken to a hospital, where was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Highway 8 was closed for three hours while the cause of the crash was under investigation.