  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benilde-St Margaret's High School, Child Sex Crimes
(credit: Barron County Sheriff)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School tennis coach has been fired after authorities arrested him in connection with an undercover child enticement investigation.

In a letter sent to parents of students Wednesday, President Adam Ehrmantraut said the former coach, Kevin Rust, was involved in the investigation in Barron County, Wisconsin over the summer.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” Ehrmantraut said. “The safety and security of our students remains our top priority and we are giving the situation out utmost attention. We ask that you talk with your student about any interactions they might have had with this individual.”

School officials encourage anyone with concerns to contact the school or law enforcement.

Ehrmantraut said the school confirmed Rust was in compliance with the background check policy upon hiring him.

Rust is facing charges including using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement-sexual contact and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 26.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.