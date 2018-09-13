MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School tennis coach has been fired after authorities arrested him in connection with an undercover child enticement investigation.

In a letter sent to parents of students Wednesday, President Adam Ehrmantraut said the former coach, Kevin Rust, was involved in the investigation in Barron County, Wisconsin over the summer.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” Ehrmantraut said. “The safety and security of our students remains our top priority and we are giving the situation out utmost attention. We ask that you talk with your student about any interactions they might have had with this individual.”

School officials encourage anyone with concerns to contact the school or law enforcement.

Ehrmantraut said the school confirmed Rust was in compliance with the background check policy upon hiring him.

Rust is facing charges including using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement-sexual contact and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 26.