MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Well, this is sure to be controversial. But controversial of the good-natured, tasty, cheesy, oozing variety.

Minneapolis is well-known for its Juicy Lucy – or Jucy Lucy – as well as the debate over who invented the cheese-filled burgers and who has perfected it.

So, on Wednesday, food magazine Bon Appétit posted a video on YouTube of its web editor Alex Delany journeying to the Twin Cities and trying nine burgers in nine hours.

The burger joints included Matt’s Bar, The 5-8 Bar, The Nook, The Blue Door Pub, Groveland Tap, Peppers & Fries, Hell’s Kitchen, 508 Bar and Restaurant and Crooked Pint Ale House.

Along with shots of Minnesota landmarks, the video also features appearances by local notables, including Minnesota Twins’ pitcher Glen Perkins.

But who took home the title of best? The Nook, according to Delany.

“I was thinking of that burger for the rest of the day after I ate it. The cheese, so melty. The beef, well-seasoned and seared. And the bun, simple, soft, wasn’t trying to steal the show,” Delany said, also complementing the vibe of the bar. “Everything I want at a laid-back bar is at The Nook.”

Matt’s Bar took home a second place and Groveland Tap third place. Direct your comments to the YouTube video if you disagree with him.