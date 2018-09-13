MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Golf is now a year ’round sport in Minnesota, as construction is complete on Topgolf, a three-story, open-air 215-yard golf range and bar.

There are 46 Topgolf locations around the country, but this is the first one in Minnesota. You may have spotted it right off 94 in Brooklyn Center.

There are three floors, 102 golf bays and endless anticipation.

“It’s unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable,” director of operations Stephen Rubenstein said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time and I know the city of Brooklyn Center and the metro has been waiting on this for quite some time.”

When it comes to golf in Minnesota, there’s a large appreciation and a small window of opportunity. “I’m actually excited for the snow to fall because it’s going to give all those golfers out here in the metro a place to come,” Rubenstein said. “It just gets taken away from you, but it’s not going to get taken away from you anymore, because we’re here.”

And they are prepared. They have cold weather locations like Denver and Chicago but they are doubling their heating devices in Minnesota.

Underneath the warmth will be six-person games for all ages, from $25 to $45 an hour. They provide clubs, but you can bring them as well.

The balls have sensors, no buckets are needed.

“It literally is for every skill level, for your beginner golfers, for your avid golfers. It just brings a lot of fun to the game. It just takes all of the pressure if you will out of the game of golf,” Rubenstein said.

And if you’re more focused on the 19th hole, there are plenty of distractions. There’s a full bar and menu, you can inject filling into your own doughnut, have chicken and waffles or share meats and cheese on an edible plate.

“It’s food that’s fun and shareable and you want to be able to stop and finger food, keeping it fun. We don’t take ourselves too seriously here,” chef Shawnte Peery said.

And you shouldn’t either. The new staff of 500 certainly isn’t.

“We have a chant that we do,” Rubenstein said. “At the end we say, “You betcha,” and the energy is just flowing out of our doors.”

There’s no set opening date yet; it will be announced Monday. WCCO has learned this place will open for business in late September.