MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A corrections officer has been hospitalized after being assaulted by an inmate in Rush City.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the incident occurred at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Minnesota Corrections Facility in Rush City.

Authorities say the assault occurred at the officers’ desk in a living unit. The female officer was punched in the face by an offender, and she defended herself while other officers responded. The inmate was restrained, removed from the general population and immediately put in restrictive housing.

The unit where the assault occurred was placed on lockdown.

“The other officers’ professional response was essential to protecting their fellow officer and maintaining the safety of all individuals at the facility,” corrections said. “We commend our corrections officers for their professional response.”

The officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Department of Corrections says the incident will be fully investigated and the offender responsible will be held accountable under the law.