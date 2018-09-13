MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is only mid-September, but political ads are piling up.

You will see them non-stop over the next few months, but it might hard to see the wording at the bottom. So, viewers like Anita from New Hope wanted to know: What are political ads required to disclose?

We have all seen the smiling candidate say, “I approve this message.” That wording is required by federal election law, when the ad is paid for by a campaign.

The candidate has to speak those words while their face appears on screen for four seconds. There are also rules for how big the text at the bottom of the screen has to be.

Attorney Brian Dillon advises organizations on election law.

“There are clear cut rules,” Dillon said. “From a legal perspective, 2002 was kind of a watershed moment.”

That year, the McCain-Feingold campaign finance law required candidates to “stand by their ads.”

“And the thinking was that there might be less negativity and less mudslinging if the candidates had to own the advertisements,” Dillon said.

That obviously did not pan out. The rules for state races are slightly different. Candidates do not have to say they approve the message, but it must be on the screen.

When it comes to groups outside of the campaigns, for state races — like governor — the text has to show who is responsible for an ad.

For federal races — like Congress – there are added requirements. Someone has to say which group is responsible for the ad, and the text has to give an address, phone number and website. But it does not have to tell you any more about that group.

“In order to get that detail, you need to look at the filings that groups are obligated to make,” Dillon said. “Even then, it’s difficult.”

The FEC and FCC fine campaigns for breaking these rules, but the agencies say most comply.

Some of you also wondered why you occasionally see WCCO news clips in political ads. We do not provide them. Campaigns are allowed to use snippets under copyright rules, and because political commercials are considered free speech.