Inver Grove Heights
(credit: Inver Grove Heights police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The adventure of the goat on the lam in Inver Grove Heights has come to a thrilling conclusion.

On Monday, police released pictures of the goat seen wandering around Inver Grove Heights, peering into a home and checking out a construction area.

As the search progressed, the police chief challenged his patrol teams that he’d feed them all the pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings they could eat if they caught the animal alive.

Looks like he’ll have to pay up.

Police say the goat was found and taken into custody after an extended search, countless calls and some help from a resident.

“The goat is resting safely in a pen in the police department garage. He’s actually pretty tame, but was obviously afraid,” police said. “We’re guessing the Chief’s probably filled with regret right now; this team is filled with big eaters.”

The goat will now be taking up residence at a Minnesota-based shelter for farm animals.

