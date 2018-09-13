EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Aside from Aaron Rodgers, there are always so many story line when the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams starting 1-0 helps fuel that cause. For the Vikings offense, the offensive line looks like it will be a work in progress for a while, so that means it could be “Air Purple.”

When the Vikings started getting the ball to Dalvin Cook as a receiver instead of a runner last week, it told you they didn’t think they could win the line of scrimmage. The element to watch for Sunday: if they simply focus on throwing the football.

They will do it against a different Packers secondary, but they understand the scheme.

“Since I’ve been here, they’ve mixed it up. I used to go against Sam Shields for a long time. They’ve always had some pretty good guys in the back end and as far as improving, I would say so. It’s pretty early in the year,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

Kirk Cousins is in his first year with the team. You already know that. But by Vikings standards, he’s well-seasoned with his teammates.

“This is our first time in three years that we have the same quarterback at this point in the season that we had all offseason, OTAs, minicamp and training camp. It seems like we’ve had an eternity to work together and get on the same page,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

But perhaps just as important as who they play and where they play is when they play. September football can be a touch different at Lambeau Field.

They have played in the cold and the frigid, and truth be told, they prefer the warm, the balmy.

“I think everybody except for the fans will say it’s better to play earlier when it’s nice out. I think the fans love being in the cold and having that classic Lambeau December football. Us as players, we’d rather be out there in the summer when the surface is good,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said.