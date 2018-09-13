MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old St. Paul man is expected to be sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting a man dead inside his car.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Zittie Taylor pleaded guilty to the murder of a 29-year-old Jody Fry, who’s from Chicago, in Robbinsdale.

On June 19, officers responded to shots fired at a home on 42nd and Welcome Avenues North. When they arrived t, they found a car with several windows shattered and glass everywhere. Fry was in the driver’s seat, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness said she heard Taylor talking to Fry before he walked to his car and grabbed a gun. He then walked over to the driver’s side of Fry’s car and shot him multiple times before fleeing in his car.

When asked in court why he killed Fry, Taylor responded “I don’t know.”

Taylor will be sentenced on September 27 where he’s expected to receive 26 years in prison.