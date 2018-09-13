KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning, Heath Fillmyer pitched into the eighth and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Royals were hitless until Hunter Dozier greeted Alan Busenitz, the Twins’ third pitcher in the game, with a leadoff double to left field in the sixth.

Perez followed with a 420-foot drive to left field to put the Royals ahead 3-2, and then Bonifacio hit one into the Twins’ bullpen off Busenitz (4-1), who didn’t record an out. Adalberto Mondesi added an RBI single as the Royals sent 10 batters to the plate.

Fillmyer (3-1) worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and matching his career high with six strikeouts. He left in the eighth with runners on the corners, both of whom eventually scored against relievers Brian Flynn and Brandon Maurer.

Jerry Vasto got the last out in the eighth, and Wily Peralta worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 11 opportunities.

