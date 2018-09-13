MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several law enforcement agencies are involved in a standoff Thursday in central Minnesota after a suspect shot a sheriff’s deputy with an arrow.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in Sauk Centre, on the 700 block of 19th Street South. The officer fired back at the suspect with his service weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies, local police, state troopers and a SWAT team responded to the scene. The immediate neighborhood was evacuated and nearby schools were placed on soft lockdown.

The wounded deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.