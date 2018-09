MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has 130 stores and 20,000 employees in Hurricane Florence’s path.

The Minneapolis-based company says it’s been shipping extra supplies to the East Coast ahead of the storm’s expected landfall this week.

Target says this week alone it sent one million bottles of water, as well as food, flashlights and batteries to the areas expected to be hit the hardest.

The company also closed six of its stores as a precaution for employees and customers.