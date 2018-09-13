  • WCCO 4On Air

It’s Week 2 in the NFL season and it’s already a rivalry week as the Minnesota Vikings head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

So you’re playing fantasy football, and you want some Vikings in your lineup? Who should you play?

For one, running back Dalvin Cook. He saw his first game action last week after last year’s early-season knee injury, and he was a busy man. He was a good receiver in Week 1 with six catches for 55 yards. They’ll continue to try to target him against the Packers to hide some potential weaknesses on the offensive line.

How about Adam Thielen in the red zone? He had six catches for 102 yards last week against the 49ers, and he has a history of playing well against the Packers. He can get 1-on-1 coverage with Stefon Diggs getting attention on the other side of the field.

And the weather should be ideal for scoring on Sunday.

