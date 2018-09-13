MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though it’s the middle of September, it’s going to feel like the middle of summer this weekend.

Whether you want to get outside and embrace it, or are looking for ways to escape the heat, we’ll help you if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Canstruction

It’s the 13th Canstruction! Head to Mall of America this weekend to see architectural and engineering firms creating colossal sculptures built from thousands of ordinary cans of food.

The creations will be on display through Monday, Sept. 17 in the rotunda.

Following the competition, all cans of food will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.

AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour

This weekend is your chance to explore one-of-a-kind homes in the Twin Cities.

The 11th annual AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour takes place Saturday and Sunday.

This self-guided tour will showcase 17 newly constructed and remodeled residences–all designed by local architects. At the tour, visitors can ask questions and learn their process first hand.

Minneapolis Bike Tour

The 12th annual Minneapolis Bike Tour starts and ends at Boom Island and features routes that take riders through the spectacular park and byway system at their own pace, traffic-free!

The ride begins at 8 a.m.

Vikings vs. Packers at Brit’s Pub

Finally, watch the Vikings take on the Packers…on a rooftop!

Brit’s will be broadcasting all the action on their outdoor big screen.

The rooftop opens at 11 a.m., with kickoff slated for noon.

There will be prizes and drink specials. Don’t forget to bring a blanket to sit on!