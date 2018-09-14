  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bear Attack, Bears, Bradley Johnson, Montana, Wyoming
Dr. Bradley Johnson (credit: Oakdale ENT)

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife managers say they are unable to determine what type of bear attacked a Minnesota hiker last weekend, although they suspect it was a grizzly bear.

Authorities say 48-year-old Bradley D. Johnson of Plymouth, Minnesota, received severe injuries to his arm, shoulder and back when he encountered a bear on Sept. 9 in the Beartooth Mountains near the Wyoming-Montana border.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says its investigation found evidence that multiple bears had been in the area where the attack occurred.

Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith says the investigation indicates that the incident was an unfortunate case of a surprise encounter that occurred at close range and that the bear probably was protecting a food source.

