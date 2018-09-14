Comments
Maplewood, 3001 White Bear Ave N, Ste 3
Rosedale, 1651 County Rd B2
Eden Prairie, 450 Prairie Center Dr
Knollwood, 8440 Hwy 7 (St. Louis Park)
Bloomington, 7931 Southtown Center
Apple Valley, 14926 Florence Trail
Shakopee, 1529 17th Ave E
Oak Park Heights, 5805 Kruegar Rd
St. Cloud, 145 2nd St S (Waite Park)
Blaine, 10311 Baltimore St
Maple Grove, 8080 Wedgewood Ln
Riverdale, 12785 Riverdale Blvd NW (Coon Rapids)
Lino Lakes, 733 Apollo Dr
Rogers, 21985 S Diamond Lake Rd
Baxter, 7565 Excelsior Rd
Plymouth, 4190 Vinewood Lane North
Bemidiji, 1401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW
Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays! Kohl’s plans to hire nearly 950 associates in the Minneapolis area and will be hosting a hiring event on Sept. 15 at the following stores: